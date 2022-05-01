After Show’s Cancellation, the Campaign to Keep ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ on the Air has Begun

Published on May 1st, 2022 | Updated on May 1st, 2022 | By FanFest

The CW series Legends of Tomorrow has been canceled, and fans are furious. They’ve gathered around the hashtag #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow to express their dissatisfaction with the cancellation and their desire to bring it back.

The series’ cancellation has provoked a slew of responses, the most notable of which are that it was rushed and lacked closure. The death of OG Arrowverse character Sara Lance, whose televised existence was dependent on the program, is among their gripes. Legends of Tomorrow ran for seven seasons to mixed reviews and ratings while building a devoted following.

Fans have appealed to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime to pick up the series as they have with other canceled shows such as Community. It appears that HBO Max is receiving the most requests, having already acquired the rights.

Please @hbomax @HBOMaxHelp we need another season of legends of tomorrow can you please pick the show up and give it a good ending? #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow #LegendsOnHBOMax — arrowverse_greysanatomy19 (@GreysArrowverse) April 30, 2022

On April 29, co-showrunner Keto Shimizu announced the tragic news:

The CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could.

@TheCW we are not ready for this ending, we need at least the closure the Legends and the Fans really deserve! Listen to the fans, of around the world! We are so thankful for all the actors and production, but please #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow — Jacki Picado (@JackiPicado3) April 30, 2022

She also thanked her followers:

Your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider.

You guys deserve better.

Sara Lance – The last standing Arrowverse character deserves better.

We fans love you guys too much to let you go without saying goodbye 🥺❤️#LegendsOfTomorrow#SaveLegendsOfTomorrow#RenewLegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/NC7Vh5GEYw — Sarah Louis 🤍 (@SarahLouis_SL) April 30, 2022

On that same day, the CW announced the cancellation of three DC-inspired series. Batwoman was cancelled after three seasons. Predictably, #SaveBatwoman has a significant following on Twitter.

Whether or not the efforts succeed, we value the supporters’ fortitude.