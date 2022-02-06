The Book of Boba Fett: Watch the Trailer for the Season Finale! The Mandalorian is Coming to Help!

The latest trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, which you may view below, promises a storm is brewing in next week’s exciting series conclusion.

The newest Disney+ Star Wars series has gotten some flak from fans for its leisurely pace, but in the series’ penultimate episode, which was crammed to the brim with cameos from famous characters throughout the galaxy, has really kicked things up a notch.

With the mind-boggling happenings in “Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger” now well-known across the internet, this trailer drastically recaps the episode while also providing all of the spoilers.

“The storm is about to break,” says Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), referencing Boba Fett’s incoming attack on the Pyke Syndicate, the “interlopers” who’ve “threatened our planet”, as put by Temuera Morrison’s Daimyo of Mos Espa. “I’ve got a few scores to settle,” he says, reminding us.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, who has appeared in the previous two installments, and Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones), the Wookiee assassin who’s thrown his lot in with Fett since his life was spared, are both on board. The trailer also includes images of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) but no Luke Skywalker.

The trailer then draws to a close with the introduction of the titular stranger — The Clone Wars fan-favorite Cad Bane, who made his live-action debut at the end of episode six. But he also injured Timothy Olyphant’s marshal Cobb Vanth badly, so we’re sure he’ll recover and help Fett on his quest to eliminate the Pykes.

The final episode of The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney Plus this Wednesday.