The Blade Of the MCU Supporters Raise Concerns Regarding How Proper Supernatural killer Blade Will Fit In

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to weave new strings into its mythical bow, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering how the Blade reboot will fit in with the rest of the vast superhero tapestry woven by Kevin Feige.

We know a lot more about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its in-canon offshoots are connecting thanks to all of the news revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are on the street level, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Secret Invasion dabble in the cosmic.

In Quantumania and Loki Season 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp become involved in a multiversal conflict with Moon Knight bringing the mythological into play. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will conclude everything. Redditors, on the other hand, have been wondering about how supernatural beings like vampires, zombies, mummies, and leather-clad Daywalkers fit into the bargain.

In a world of costumed crimefighters, aliens, robots, gods, and demons, vampires aren’t all that much of a stretch. Not only that but there’s almost half a century of Blade lore to draw on for inspiration, and we can certainly anticipate the introduction of fanged bloodsuckers to be more subtle and planned than “Ta da! Vampires are real, here is the guy who kills them, and nobody knew about any of it until now”.

The anticipated release date for Blade has now been officially set for November 2021, and hopefully it won’t be too much longer until the specifics are made public to dispel any concerns.