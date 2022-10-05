‘The Big Bang Theory’ Stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Address Their Behind-the-Scenes Romance

The Big Bang Theory was a decade-long success story, in part due to its great cast. The long-running CBS series, which aired from 2005 to 2017 and featured a slew of stars who are now well-known, created headlines with its cast’s dynamics and connections.

Two of the cast members, according to a new book celebrating The Big Bang Theory‘s run, formed an off-screen closeness. The offscreen romance between stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, which began in 2008 and ended in 2010, is documented further in an extract from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, published by Vanity Fair.

“I had a very big crush on Johnny early on,” Cuoco, who played Penny, confessed. “I was so not even hiding it. He has such swagger. We were both dating people at the time, but I only had eyes for Johnny. Then, when I found out he had eyes for me too, I was like, Uh‑oh, this is going to be trouble.”

“I have a healthy ego, but you really have to kind of club me over the head to let me know you’re flirting with me,” Galecki said. “I had zero idea of any sort of crush before Kaley and I began dating.” Even so, the onscreen chemistry that eventually led to their romance was undeniable, Cuoco says.

“All the scenes up until we actually got together in real life, it was obvious there was always something there,” she continued. “There was chemistry and we were crushing on each other. That was the whole first season until we actually got together for real.”

According to Cuoco and Galecki, a dream sequence in the episode “The Nerdvana Annihilation” in which Leonard and Penny got physically close in the elevator shaft of their apartment, was a watershed moment in their relationship.

“It was a whole thing, and it was a pretape since it took a little while. Kaley didn’t look freaked out at all. In fact, she looked extremely happy in those arms. That was certainly one of the moments that I think—” Galecki added.

“I think we fell a little in love in that elevator shaft,” Cuoco echoed.

“I think that was a massive turning point [in our relationship]. At that point, both she and I knew that something mutual was felt, and that it was going to be more of a distraction from the work to try and continue to ignore it than to actually recognize it and surrender to it.” Galecki said. “We felt something, yeah,”