The Best Skins For Dual Berettas And AWP in CS2

CS2 is a shooter where players have access to a variety of weapons, including rifles, pistols, and knives. Depending on the situation and role, the player can, among other things, choose AWP or Dual Berettas. Players use the first weapon for long-range attacks, and the second for close-range attacks. This article written by Volodymyr Huda is dedicated to the best skins for this weapon. If you want to take a look at these weapons and skins in the game, we recommend tracking the CS2 games today through the Profilerr service so you do not miss out on any important stuff.

The Best Skins For AWP

The AWP is one of the most powerful weapons in the game. The holder of such a weapon should have a decent skin that will highlight his skill and potential.

AWP | Duality

AWP | Duality is a great option if you are looking for a skin with a detailed design in the style of oriental graphics. This is one of the newest AWP skins in CS2. It was added in 2023 as a replacement for the AWP | Doodle Lore, which was removed from the game. The body of the rifle is decorated with the image of a snake against a background of an intricate pattern of waves and flowers, and the barrel and sight are marked with gold decoration. The combination of red and gold on a black background gives the skin a truly luxurious look. As Float increases, the pattern darkens, but no new abrasions appear on the surface. The cost of a skin varies from a few dollars to several tens of dollars. This amazing skin is in the inventory of the pro player Oleksandr “⁠s1mple” Kostyliev from the Navi team.

AWP | Sun in Leo

If you’re looking for something even more colorful, check out the AWP | Sun in Leo from the Gods and Monsters collection. Individual elements of the weapon, such as the barrel and sight, are left black, but most of the body is covered in a bright blue geometric pattern with astrological symbols.

AWP | Exoskeleton

Notable skin designs don’t have to be flashy. AWP Exoskeleton has gained popularity among players due to its complex texture depicting engraving, which looks even more interesting on the new engine. The central part of the body depicts the skull of a mysterious creature, and the body, sight, and butt are covered with a subtle geometric pattern of repeating elements.

AWP | Fever Dream

For those who collect graffiti-themed skins, AWP Fever Dream will be a great addition to their inventory. This skin is about children’s chalk drawings on the asphalt, made with pink, blue, and white crayons, but the images and inscriptions turned out to be quite creepy. Images of monsters, phrases like “Wolves at our door” or “The living dead” and abstract patterns create a design that will not be confused with anything else.

AWP | Mortis

AWP | Mortis is considered by many to be one of the best cheap AWP skins. Its design is inspired by the Tarot arcana “Death”. Along with the image of the Grim Reaper, there are other notable details on the body, and the background patterns complete the picture. This skin has another advantage: as the float increases, it does not become scuffed, but only darkens, so even variants with a higher degree of wear look good.

Best Skins For Dual Berettas

For a long time, Dual Berettas remained not the most popular type of weapon. Despite their impressive appearance, they take a long time to reload and are primarily effective at close range. Therefore they rarely appeared in competitive mode. However, Valve reduced their cost, and they began to appear in the meta a little more often, which means it’s time to add some bright skins for them to your collection, especially since Dual Berettas are available for both terrorists and special forces.

Dual Berettas | Twin Turbo

The Dual Berettas Twin Turbo’s design is reminiscent of the Italian flag and is inspired by racing cars. A similar detail can be seen on Formula 1 cars, so it would look great with these twin pistols. The contrast of red, green, and white, inscriptions and symbols, and a few yellow accents – the authors did everything to create a memorable image.

Dual Berettas | Emerald

For those who prefer minimalistic skins, there is also a suitable option. Dual Berettas | Emerald is a skin with a shiny metallic surface, painted in two colors – dark green and metallic gray. This skin will go well with a variety of stickers, but even without them, it looks very stylish.

Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts

The Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts skin, like other skins with embossed textures, visually benefited from the engine update. Thanks to the improved lighting system, engraved parts stand out even more clearly. Most of the surface of the weapon is decorated with metal engraving, and green marble trims are visible on the handle.

Dual Berettas | Flora Carnivora

One of the most striking skins for Dual Berettas is, without a doubt, Flora Carnivora. The style of the drawing resembles bright graffiti. The branches of the predatory plant wrap around the handle and rise up the trunk, turning into toothy maws aimed at the enemy. Bright purple, acid green, light blue on an orange background – this pattern cannot be confused with anything else.

Dual Berettas | Dualing Dragons

You can’t do without a skin inspired by Asian painting. The Dual Berettas Dualing Dragons finish combines modesty and sophistication. The wooden handles are decorated with small images of dragons, and the barrel is covered with detailed engravings depicting this mythological creature in all its glory.

Final Thoughts

In December 2023, the average number of CS2 players reached 746,361. The game has a stable interest of players from all over the world and each player can find their own unique skin according to their design preferences. If you are an active CS2 player and are interested in player settings, match results, or upcoming matches, we recommend visiting Profiler. The service, with many useful features, is available to players around the clock from all over the world, including New York (USA) and Toronto (Canada).