The Batman: Robert Pattinson Drops Possible Spoiler for Sequel

According to what we’ve heard so far, The Batman isn’t attempting to maintain any secrecy for its possible big bad in a potential sequel. Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Flash are just a few examples of major comic book blockbusters that try to keep at least some level of mystery.

There’s at least one sequel tease, according to Robert Pattinson. Matt Reeves has already confirmed that he has spoken with Warner Bros about making a second trip to Gotham City. If you pay close enough attention this weekend at the movies, attentive viewers will be able to extrapolate some possible plot strands and story paths when they check out The Batman.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, although co-star Paul Dano quickly intervened to correct things, actor Robert Pattinson may have inadvertently let it slip where his next outing as the Caped Crusader will take place.

“I was definitely kind of thinking Court of Owls is probably gonna be in the sequel. It definitely seems like – I mean, I am literally just guessing, I just keep saying it.”

Following Pattinson’s slip of the tongue, Dano added that “Court of Owls would be dope. Good thing it’s not in this film. Or is it?”, to try and throw people off the scent.

The Batman arrives in theaters this weekend.