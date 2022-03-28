‘The Batman’ Passes ‘Batman v Superman’ and other DC Films at the Box Office

When a billion dollars is viewed as the gold standard for genuine all-conquering success in many sectors, and while The Batman‘s chances of reaching ten figures appear to be fading away, Matt Reeves’ reboot has nevertheless added another couple of significant notches to its belt.

After its fourth weekend in theaters, the Dark Knight’s latest big screen outing has now amassed $332 million in the United States, surpassing a few notable DC Comics stablemates in the process. Robert Pattinson’s debut as Batman has already surpassed David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with the blockbuster’s worldwide box office approaching $700 million.

With no potential of The Batman achieving Spider-Man: No Way Home numbers, Warner Bros. will likely see the continuation of this illustrious comic book adaptation’s success as an unqualified triumph, even if the rate at which it is scooping up those cash slows down.

By tomorrow night, The Batman will pass the $335 million mark set by Joker and Aquaman, good enough to become the fourth highest-grossing DC film in the United States.

It’s not going to match Wonder Woman‘s $412 million, but it’s still a decent showing. With Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises so far ahead, it may not have the legs to reach this level.

But no doubt, the film has been a ratings success.