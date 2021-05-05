The Batman: New Catwoman Details Revealed! Zoe Kravitz Will Be Great! Check Out What She Says About The Character!

The newest version of The Dark Knight is heading to theatres in 2022 when The Batman starring Robert Pattinson launches. The newest DC film in Batman’s lineup of films is being written and directed by Matt Reeves and is highly anticipated. Robert Pattinson looks like he’ll be doing a great job as Batman, but now we have a look at Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman… Kinda. Still, Zoe Kravitz will be great, I have no doubt!

There’s a new featurette that hasn’t been released officially online but is part of a documentary on Catwoman. The documentary is called Catwoman: The Feline Femme Fatale and comes with any of the original four Batman films. As far as I’m aware this documentary is available exclusively on Itunes, but maybe it’ll start showing up in other places. Someone, predictably, went and leaked part of it online.

Here’s the Tweet, below.

NEW ZOE KRAVITZ CATWOMAN CONTENT YESSSSSSSSSS I NEED THIS RIGHT NOW

pic.twitter.com/soYxGfGP3g — dimitri ʬ⁸⁴ (@dianaTHEEprince) May 5, 2021

Reeves talks about the villains, “The villains are often some of the most, if not the most exciting part of the movies. I mean, the rogues gallery is incredible, and what I wanted to do was I wanted to see a Batman that wasn’t an origin tale, but was sort of in his early days, but that meant that a lot of the characters that are the rogues gallery of characters, are in their origins in a way. So we have a Selina Kyle who’s not yet Catwoman.”

Then Kravitz talks a little about her character.

“Selina can take care of herself,” explains Kravitz. “She’s incredibly tough. She really wants to fight for those who don’t have someone else to fight for them, and I think that is where Batman and she really connect.”

The Producer of The Batman, Dylan Clark, also appears to discuss Selina’s complicated backstory.

“What’s really interesting about Selina Kyle is that she represents the savior for the ill-treated, the forgotten, the people that haven’t had anybody looking out for them. She’s also very complicated, you don’t quite know exactly where her loyalty or allegiance lies.” Clark says.

I think Zoe Kravits will be great! Are you excited for The Batman? Let us know in the comments!