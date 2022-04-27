The Batman: Fans Are Already Discussing Who Should Be the Sequel’s Bad Guy

Since Warner Bros. has confirmed the sequel to The Batman, fans are busily speculating and debating about who should fight Robert Pattinson in the sequel.

Following up on Paul Dano’s fantastic Riddler may be tough for director Matt Reeves, who will have to figure out which actor should play opponent to Batman in the next film, despite fans being split on who should take on the role. The Batman establishes a number of potential antagonists for future installments, such as The Penguin, The Joker, and others.

Scarecrow is one of the first names to appear on DC fans’ wish lists for the next film. Despite playing by Cillian Murphy in the Nolan films, fans want a new Scarecrow. He’s one of Batman’s most popular rogues and would probably suit Reeves’ Bat-verse nicely.

Mr. Freeze also garners a lot of attention, with fans eager to move on from Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s portrayal of the antagonist in Batman & Robin, which they believe was heavy-handed with ice puns.

There are also a number of lesser-known Batman villains in the mix, with both Professor Pyg and Anarky being popular choices among fans.

The new Joker in Batman has been met with enthusiasm by DC fans who have been stuck with three different live-action Jokers since 2008. While the glimpse of Barry Keoghan‘s version of the Clown Prince of Crime was well-received, fans are still undecided whether they want another Batman film featuring the Joker as the antagonist.

Fans, on the other hand, have latched on to Ezra Miller’s various alleged crimes and real-world Grand Theft Auto instances in order to brand him one of the most terrifying adversaries the Batman could ever face. (This is a joke!)

The sequel will have to wait a while to learn who Bruce Wayne will face in it, but for now, expect the rumor mills to continue creating new possibilities. There is no definitive release date for The Batman 2 at this time.

Check out the debate below!

