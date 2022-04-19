The Batman: Director Matt Reeves Responds to Criticism that Joker Scene is Sequel Bait

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has conditioned and accustomed moviegoers to blockbuster films with lots of sequel teases throughout the running time, which ultimately leads to a post-credits sequence or two. While The Batman did fulfill those conditions, director Matt Reeves claims it was done in a less obvious manner.

Of course, that raises the issue of why you would choose Barry Keoghan to play the role and spend hours applying frightening prosthetic makeup to make him a hideously deformed Clown Prince of Crime, distribute false information about the character he was playing, and then release a five-minute deleted scene if there wasn’t a strategy in mind.

On the commentary track for The Batman, Reeves explained what he wanted to achieve by putting the Dark Knight’s most famous nemesis into a film already packed with the Riddler, Catwoman, and Penguin.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Is this a set up for another movie?’ and to be honest it really isn’t … the last we’d seen [the Riddler] he was saying ‘Boom!’ in his window as the bombs went off, and we hadn’t yet seen him take in the fact that Batman had been able to pull things back from the brink.

So that was critical, actually, to the ending of the movie and to the finishing of the Riddler’s arc as well. What we’ll do with these characters in the future remains to be seen, but it was never meant to be an Easter egg scene, to say like, ‘Oh guess who we’re using in the next movie.’ “

From the outside looking in, The Batman and subsequently revealed extended interactions between Robert Pattinson‘s Caped Crusader and Keoghan’s Joker appear to be sequel bait, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for the Joker.