The Batman: Blu-Ray Features Revealed in Advance of Movie’s Arrival in Stores

The Batman is due to come out on Blu-Ray in April, and ahead of that, the bonus features for the edition have been announced.

According to High Def Disk News, the Blu-Ray release of The Batman will include 11 extra features exclusive to the physical release of the film. These are listed below.

Vengeance In The Making

Vengeance Meets Justice

The Batman: Genesis

Becoming Catwoman

Looking for Vengeance

Anatomy of The Car Chase

Anatomy of The Wingsuit

A Transformation: The Penguin

The Batmobile

Unpacking The Icons

Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

In addition, a digital code will also be made available in the film’s 4K Ultra HD release, which will include both the Blu-Ray and digital versions of the movie.

Even more, it was announced that The Batman will premiere on HBO Max on the same day as its digital release, which is April 18. This comes before the film’s Blu-Ray and 4K releases, which are scheduled to take place on May 24.

The Batman is Robert Pattinson‘s first appearance as the Caped Crusader of Gotham. The film, which was released in March, told the tale of DC hero Bruce Wayne but kept him away from the larger DCEU and featured a completely new cast that included Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

The Batman is universally adored by critics and fans, with a Certified Fresh 85 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an equally high audience rating of 87 percent.