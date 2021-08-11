The Batman: A Leak Reveals Some Awesome Stuff From The Upcoming Robert Pattinson Film!

The Batman must be one of the most highly anticipated films in production right now. After all, everyone loves the Dark Knight, or, well, most people do anyway. Fans were shocked when they learned Robert Pattinson would be stepping into the shoes of Bruce Wayne. Now a leak reveals some awesome stuff from the upcoming Batman film. We got a look at some of the DC Multiverse McFarlane action figures, which reveal a red and black Batman!

Red and black! Well, we’re pretty sure that won’t be a suit in the final film. That’s just how the marketing for the film has been so far. The logo is black and red as have the reveals of the art surrounding the film as well. It looks awesome, though, so we’re not about to complain.

Todd McFarlane gave us a look at his office with some new Instagram pictures, which seems to reveal a figure for the upcoming The Batman. As mentioned above the figure is black and red and looks freaking sick.

Here’s a tweet of the pictures courtesy of The BatStan!

The leaks have BEGUN, these were found on Instagram. The black and red figure is definitely that 12 inch figure from the Miscellaneous March 2022 wave, while I bet the prototype white figure is the Wave 1 Batman figure. https://t.co/U7YVLGsNcM pic.twitter.com/cgelv7Rw5g — TheBatstan (@TheBatstan) August 11, 2021

McFarlane Toys has been making the DC Multiverse action figures for some time now. I collect them myself and can attest to their quality and dopeness! They’re even pretty reasonably priced for what they are, so I highly recommend them!

No doubt this wave of The Batman figures will be just as awesome. Based solely on what I’ve seen from the Instagram photos I have to admit I’m incredibly excited to get my hands on these.

What about you guys? Are you excited for The Batman? Or at least for the toys from The Batman? Are you surprised a leak reveals these toys early? Go ahead and let us know down in the comments! We’d love to hear what you have to say about the upcoming Robert Pattinson film!