People are really excited for The Batman with Robert Pattinson. Granted, some people have already made up their minds and have decided to hate the film, I think it’s going to be awesome. The trailer definitely captured the tone of a perfect Batman movie. The Batman 2 might be based off of The Long Halloween.

Now, this is a little strange as far as rumours go. That’s only because The Batman is supposedly already based off of The Long Halloween. Though, it is entirely possible that the second film would draw inspirations from different aspects of The Long Halloween. Different moments, too.

Little is known about the first film, but everything we do know sounds promising. The film will skip Batman’s origin this time. This makes sense, considering how many freaking times we’ve seen Batman’s parents get shot. This can only help the film, by cutting something people have already seen countless times. Kind of like how we never saw Uncle Ben get shot in the MCU.

We also know that The Riddler is looking like he’s going to be the main villain of The Batman. Whether or not that’s entirely accurate has yet to be proven. We know other villains, such as The Penguin, will appear but apparently in much smaller roles.

The Batman 2 isn’t even confirmed yet, but that isn’t stopping fans from speculating. Some thing a second film is a guaranteed thing. The real question is whether or not it will pick up one of the villains of the first film, or introduce a new one. We’ll have to wait and see.

There’s also the possibility that The Riddler is just a fake out.

The Long Halloween has an animated adaptation that is split into two parts. The second part is due to release soon, here. Could the live action The Batman perhaps be planning on doing something similar? Now that would be cool, but we’ll have to wait and see.

All of this information comes courtesy of GiantFreakinRobot.

The Batman 2 might be based on The Long Halloween, so what do you think about that?