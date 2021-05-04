The Bad Batch has been the most anticipated Star Wars thing for some time now, for pretty much every Star Wars fan. Every Star Wars fan except me! It’s not that I had anything against it, I just wasn’t as hyped as everybody else! There’s nothing wrong with that. Even so, I knew I’d enjoy it, most likely. That’s exactly what happened when I watched the first episode when it dropped at midnight. If I’m being honest, I actually kind of loved it. Spoilers For The Bad Batch Episode 1 beyond this point! The first few minutes of the first episode tells a tale all too familiar. See, the first few minutes of The Bad Batch take place during an infamous moment in Star Wars history. It takes place right at the beginning of Order 66, the directive for the clones to eliminate all of the Jedi. Welcome to the true horror of Order 66!

We’ve seen Order 66 executed a number of time over the years, but this one was one of the more horrifying ones. Keep in mind that this is for me personally. I did watch the clip on youtube of it happening in The Clone Wars: The Final Season. That one was just as heartbreaking and watching that happen to Ahsoka was terrible. It hit especially hard for me in the first segment of The Bad Batch as well.

I wasn’t prepared to see the clones turn on the Jedi and her Padawan. That was the part that really got me, the Padawan seeing his master get gunned down by their allies. The fear on his face as he escapes from the clones, and The Bad Batch. Even as The Bad Batch tried to help, he couldn’t bring himself to trust him. The only solace I have is in the fact that Caleb, The Padawan, escaped. I hope he comes back at some point.

Or maybe he’ll be one of the Jedi that Vader strikes down. Thus is the true horror of Order 66.

Catch The Bad Batch on Disney+!