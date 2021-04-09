Avengers Campus Opening This Summer

DisneyLand now hosts a ton of Marvel stuff, if you didn’t know. They also have a Star Wars section. They’ve incorporated both of these properties into their theme parks since acquiring them. It’s made Disneyland more magical than ever, especially for Marvel and Star Wars fans. There’s one section that’s been on hold for a while because of Covid-19. What I’m talking about is the Avengers Campus. Well, the wait is almost over since the Avengers Campus is opening this summer. June 4th is the big opening day, so make sure you’re ready to visit the campus. While wearing your mask of course.

So, while visiting the campus you’ll be able to engage with several of the Avengers and their props. There will be a whole bunch of cool stuff to keep kids AND adults alike entertained for hours on end. Also, I just really want to visit it because it looks cool. Just let me pose out front.

The Worldwide Engineering Brigade will feature Peter Parker and you’ll be able to use webshooters there. Mission: Breakout will feature The Guardians Of The Galaxy, you can also visit Doctor Strange’s Sanctum and Hank Pym’s kitchen. If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you were in the MCU this might be the closest you can get!

Josh D’amaro, CEO of Disney Parks, spoke a little about the safety measures that will be in place. “We figured out a way to really push hard on technology, really accelerate some of the ideas that we’ve had for a long time,” D’Amaro said. “So you think about things like reservation systems in the parks that we can manage capacity and therefore guest experience a little bit better. It’s working exceptionally well for us.”

What’s the first thing you’re going to do when you get to visit the Avengers campus for yourself?