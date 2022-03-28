The Academy Releases Statement in Response to Will Smith’s Actions at Oscars

Following the altercation between Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards, in which the Oscar-winning star slapped him, the Academy has released an official statement.

The Academy seemingly responded to the same in a social media post, stating that they would not stand for violence at their event.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Smith stormed the stage after Rock made a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith, as you may have seen on social media. He then delivered the notorious slap before returning to his seat and yelling at Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his comments.

Rock was on stage presenting the award for Best Documentary, which Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) ultimately won, when he cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith joining the sequel to G.I. Jane — an oblique allusion to her hair removal owing to her long-term battle with alopecia, which she has openly discussed in the past.

The moment from the awards show has since eclipsed any other important occurrence on television — whether for the right reasons or not. There hasn’t yet been an announcement as to whether the moment was planned or unscripted.

Rock will not be pressing charges on Smith for his conduct, according to reports. According to other news stories, Smith may have to return his Academy Award owing to the breach of Academy rules; however, nothing has been implemented as of yet.

Smith won the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role for his performance as King Richard. Smith apologized for his behavior while also informing the audience that you must always defend your family during his emotional acceptance speech.