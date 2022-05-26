The 10 Best Marvel Animated Series

Even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted and became a cinematic juggernaut, Marvel has always been a major media franchise. Marvel has achieved significant success on both the big and small screens, especially with animation. Since 1966, Marvel and its roster of characters have appeared in many popular animated series, including shows targeted at young children and families to mature adult animations, Marvel has an animated show for every taste.

With so much excellent Marvel animation content on the market, it might be difficult to know where to begin. So, if you’re searching for a new show to watch, here are the10 greatest Marvel animated series from the past to the present.

10. Marvel Disk Wars: Avengers (2014)

This anime, produced by Toei Animation, follows a group of kids known as Akira, Hikaru, Edward, Chris, and Jessica. When Iron Man creates a digital prison to hold and reform supervillains called DISK, it appears that everything is going well. Loki releases all of the criminals and locks most of the Avengers in DISKs.

The youngsters, on the other hand, acquire unique Bio-Codes that allow them to call upon a hero trapped inside a DISK for a limited time. The youngsters employ this skill to liberate all of the Avengers and defeat Loki permanently.

The thing that sets Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers apart is how inventive it is. While the format isn’t canon to the current Marvel universe, it’s different from anything seen previously or since. Also, the anime-inspired redesigns of popular Marvel characters are great, even if just for fun.

9.Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Ultimate Spider-Man is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), based on the Ultimate Marvel comics, and follows a younger Peter Parker who works for SHIELD. Nick Fury has a strategy to help Spider-Man realize his potential as a hero by having him mentor a group of heroes. These heroes – Nova, White Tiger, Iron Fist, and Power Man – show potential, however they struggle to co-exist making Peter’s task anything but simple.

The animation in the Ultimate Spider-Man was fantastic. Its many episode-long story arcs allowed for more complex storytelling and character development, making Ultimate Spider-Man stand out against other cartoons of the time. The Green Goblin, Venom, and Doctor Octopus are some of Spider-Man’s most notorious foes, but in this series they have some interesting Doctor Octopus, Venom, and the Green Goblin.

8. Marvel Anime: Blade (2011)

Blade was the last collaboration between Marvel and Japanese production house Madhouse. Blade is a vampire-vampire hybrid who can walk in the sun and uses his abilities to track and destroy vampires. When he learns of a vampire organization called Existence, Blade heads to Japan in search of a way to exterminate all of the group’s members at once.. This proves easier said than done when Blade finds himself in the center of a massive conspiracy. Also, the mysterious Deacon Frost is watching from the shadows, forcing Blade to confront his own past and his reasons for hunting vampires.

Blade is a rare figure in the Marvel Anime franchise. Outside of the comics, it’s unusual to see Blade-focused stories. Also, the animation style from Madhouse really complements the dark, pseudo-gothic vampire hunter world, resulting in some stunning visuals.

7.Wolverine (2011) is the first of several Marvel Anime films.

Wolverine, part of the Marvel Anime franchise produced by renowned anime studio Madhouse, follows fan-favorite X-Man as he goes to Japan to save his girlfriend, Mariko Yashida, from the clutches of the criminal organization Kuzuryu.

The Wolverine anime, in particular, is praised by fans and critics alike. The higher than usual age rating and Madhouse’s flair for combat sequences make Marvel Anime: Wolverine the most notable. As a result, Wolverine’s claws and healing factor are utilized in numerous memorable and distinctive ways, distinguishing it from other X-Men media.

6.The Super Hero Squad Show (2009-2011)

The Super Hero Squad Show is based on the Hasbro super-deformed toy line and features Marvel’s greatest characters in various situations together in Super Hero City.

The Super Hero Squad Show is a kid-oriented show that has a lighter tone than other Marvel series. The Super Hero Squad Show contains several extremely obscure references to Marvel Comics’ history and characters, so older fans will undoubtedly get a chuckle or two each episode. This makes The Super Hero Squad Show ideal for families, especially those wanting to share some Marvel fun with their younger children.

5.Guardians of the Galaxy (2015-2019)

Guardians of the Galaxy is set in a distinct continuity from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, and it’s based on the same characters as 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy animated series. The Guardians are looking for and eradicating a legendary weapon known as the Cosmic Seed before a group of baddies can get their hands on it and destroy the Cosmic Seed, before a group of villains can get their hands on it and destroy the universe. Later seasons would see the Guardians on other risky missions and come into contact with many of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains.

Guardians of the Galaxy is an entertaining beginning to Marvel’s long-running team that includes a lot of thrilling action and amusing comedy. The Guardians function well in animation, and the series has a strong pulp space adventure serial feel to it, making Guardians of the Galaxy one of the greatest shows for both children and adults.

4. Spider-Man (1994-1998)

The 1990s was a golden age for superhero cartoon programming, and nowhere was this more apparent than with Spider-Man, the animation series created by Marvel Films Animation and Tokyo Movie Shinsha in 1994.

The story follows Peter Parker, a college student who is bitten by a radioactive spider and transforms into Spider-Man, causing his life to fall apart. Like the X-Men animated series, Spider-Man consists of both original tales and stories based on the comics. Venom, Doctor Octopus, and the Green Goblin are three examples of this. From expected ones like Captain America and Daredevil, to the extremely unexpected like Doctor Strange, Blade, and even The Punisher.

The Complete Spider-Man is a greatest hits collection of Spider-Man comic tales, and it works wonderfully as a show that offers incredible stories and breathtaking animation.

3. What If? (2021)

In 2021, What If…? debuted on Disney Plus and became an instant hit. Like the comic book series of the same name, What If…? explores alternative universes where Marvel stories that fans are familiar with play out somewhat differently, twisting tales from the core MCU and creating a distinct feeling from previous animated Marvel shows.

What If…? takes the “What If…” concept to new heights, exploring what would happen if Marvel’s major events happened in alternate ways. Episodes such as “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?” and “What If… Zombies?!” are examples of this. A fantastic companion to the MCU films

2. Hit-Monkey (2021)

Hit-Monkey, the lesser-known Marvel character, is depicted in Hit-Monkey. After being wronged, a monkey is trained by the ghost of Bryce Fowler, an American assassin, to become an expert in his craft. The monkey goes out to destroy the Japanese underworld with his new skills.

must-watch for adult fans looking for something a little different from their animated superhero cartoon.

1. X-Men (1992-1997)

The X-Men animated series is widely regarded as the finest version of the X-Men characters to ever appear on television, and it has established a new generation of X-Men enthusiasts.

The X-Men series is a superhero action-adventure animated television program developed by Marvel Entertainment Group, Saban Entertainment, Graz Entertainment, and AKOM. The show follows an X-Men team led by Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, Storm, Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, and Jean Grey. The program was praised for its more mature take on the superhero cartoon format, one that wasn’t afraid to shy away from heavier topics.

Its success resulted in the X-Men versions of the characters becoming the de facto for many ’90s kids, with a lot of modern X-Men items and productions having a lot of DNA from this series.