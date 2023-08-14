“That Mother-F@#ker … Is Not Real” Crazy Plane Lady, Tiffany Gomas, Breaks Silence, Posts Video

The individual known as the “crazy plane lady,” who gained attention in a viral video last month after issuing an unsettling warning to fellow passengers, has chosen to break her silence.

Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old marketing executive hailing from Texas, made an unexpected request to the flight crew on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando. Prior to takeoff, she emphatically insisted on being allowed to disembark the plane without providing any rationale or context. Her forceful statement included expletives as she declared, “I’m telling you, I’m getting the heck off, and there’s a specific reason behind my decision, whether people choose to believe it or not.”

I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for. My very worst moment was captured on video. Although the memes have been amusing, the flipside has been cruel. I’m thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this. This experience has… pic.twitter.com/0AfQcaEzj0 — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) August 13, 2023

In a visibly distressed state, Gomas went on to address passengers, indicating that “the individual back there is not real,” pointing towards the rear of the aircraft. This action led to confusion among passengers regarding her concerns and the underlying cause.

She further conveyed, “You can remain on this plane and face whatever fate awaits, but I refuse to do so.” Following this tense interaction, she was permitted to leave the aircraft prior to departure.

Gomas chose to address the situation in a video shared on the platform X, previously known as Twitter. She commenced by introducing herself and acknowledged the necessity of addressing the controversy.

“First and foremost, I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Gomas stated. “They were entirely inappropriate. Despite my emotional state… I should have maintained control over my feelings, which regrettably wasn’t the case.”

She expressed her apologies to her fellow passengers, particularly families with children, admitting that her use of strong language was “wholly unnecessary.”

“We all experience moments of distress, with some more severe than others. Unfortunately, mine was captured on camera and shared with the world multiple times,” she continued, her eyes welling up with tears.

While she acknowledged the humor some found in the video, Gomas extended gratitude to her circle of family and friends for their unwavering support during this challenging period.

“Numerous memes have brought amusement to many, and I’ve certainly found joy in some of them,” she acknowledged. “On the other side of the coin, this invasive and unkind exposure is undeniable. Without the love and encouragement from my loved ones, I’m uncertain how I would navigate through this.”

“I aspire to derive positivity from this experience and contribute some good to the world; that’s my intent moving forward,” Gomas concluded. “I hope you can find it within yourselves to accept my apology, allowing me to gradually move forward in my life.”