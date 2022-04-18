That ’90s Show: Wilmer Valderrama Open to Returning as Fez

Though he may be having a fantastic acting year, Wilmer Valderrama wants to return as the slick and witty Fez in the upcoming Netflix series That ’90s Show — the spinoff to the immensely popular show That ’70s Show.

According to TV Insider, the NCIS actor said that though he is busy, with several projects in progress, he is still open to appearing on the comedy series and is a big supporter of it.

“I’m a little busy now, but I support them so much. I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. If the timing is right, I’d never say no.”

Between his current role on NCIS, where he plays Special Agent Nick Torres, being renewed for a 20th season, and his upcoming star turn as Zorro for Disney, the actor has quite a lot on his plate.

Valderrama is still best known to many as the flirty foreign exchange student Fez, who appeared in all eight seasons of the sitcom. There’s no doubting that his possible appearance will bring back memories for many viewers.

The “90s Show” will give Callie Haverda a recurring role as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna Pinciotti who spends her summer vacation with her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin. Kitty and Red Forman are played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith once again. Ashley Aufderheide