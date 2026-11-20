The Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 26–3 on Thursday, November 19, 2026, moving Houston to 4–6 and dropping Indianapolis to 3–8. The Football Database records C.J. Stroud with 194 passing yards and three touchdowns, while David Montgomery ran for 107 yards on 26 carries. Indianapolis finished with three points, all scored in the first quarter.

The result is corroborated by the NFL’s Thursday-night schedule, the Colts’ official recap and postgame coverage. The Football Database’s quarter-by-quarter record shows Houston leading 17–3 at halftime and adding nine points in the third quarter, with neither side scoring in the fourth. Those figures support a clear account of the final result. The analysis below examines what they show without inventing locker-room comments or assigning motives to players.

Analysis Houston had more than one way to move

Stroud’s three scoring passes and Montgomery’s rushing total give the offense two distinct contributions to examine. Touchdown passes provide the direct scoring headline. A productive rushing workload can support a different kind of pressure by repeatedly asking the defense to respond to the ground game. The combination is more informative than either total in isolation, though a box score cannot tell us the design or success of every individual play.

Montgomery averaged a little more than four yards per carry, calculated from the listed attempts and yards. That average does not mean every run gained four yards. It can contain short gains, longer gains and unsuccessful plays. Its value is as a broad description of a substantial workload. A full film review would be needed to separate what came from blocking, individual running decisions and the defensive looks he faced.

Stroud’s yardage also needs context. A quarterback can produce an effective scoring night without an enormous passing total if the opportunities that matter are converted. Three touchdowns attached to 194 yards describe that kind of numerical profile. They do not prove that every possession was smooth or that Houston has solved every offensive problem. The result supports credit for this game while leaving broader conclusions to a larger sample.

Indianapolis could not extend its opening score

The Colts’ quarter-by-quarter line is stark. Three points in the first period were followed by three scoreless periods. An early lead or opening score can create a useful starting position, but it has to become a sequence of productive possessions to sustain pressure on an opponent. Here, the scoring record shows Houston expanding the gap while Indianapolis could not add to its total.

Jonathan Taylor’s 21 rushing yards on 11 attempts are another important part of the statistical picture. That is below two yards per carry on the listed numbers. It describes a difficult rushing night, but assigning all responsibility to one player would go beyond the evidence. Running production depends on blocking, defensive positioning, down and distance, and the way the game develops. The total identifies a problem that requires more detailed examination.

Daniel Jones finished with 144 passing yards and an interception in the Football Database’s record. Combined with the limited rushing output, that leaves little statistical support for a sustained offensive response. An interception is a concrete possession-ending event, but its individual cause still requires the play itself. This account does not assume whether a throw, route, protection problem or defensive read was chiefly responsible without verified play-level evidence.

Analysis The middle quarters decided the shape of the night

Houston scored 19 points across the second and third quarters while Indianapolis scored none. That 19-point swing expanded a 7–3 first-quarter score into the eventual 26–3 margin. This is a calculation from the scoring summary rather than an attributed judgment from a coach. It identifies where the separation appeared on the scoreboard, even though it cannot reproduce the sequence of field position and possessions behind it.

A scoreless fourth quarter can mean different things in different games. Here, it preserved a large lead already established by Houston. It would be careless to describe the period as uneventful in every respect simply because no points were added. Plays, injuries, substitutions and tactical decisions can matter without changing a score. The verified statement is narrower: neither team scored again, and Indianapolis did not reduce the deficit.

That distinction is useful for fans comparing a final margin with the experience of watching. A game can be decided gradually through several empty possessions as much as through one memorable touchdown. The score by quarter provides a framework for revisiting that process. It gives a viewer specific stretches to examine rather than turning the entire evening into a single sentence about momentum.

What the win changes and what it leaves open

Houston’s 4–6 record is a measurable improvement of one win. It does not by itself establish a playoff position or a reliable probability of reaching the postseason. Those questions require the wider conference standings, remaining schedule and relevant tiebreakers. A division win can matter in that wider calculation, but this report does not turn one result into a clinching scenario or an unsupported forecast.

For Indianapolis, a 3–8 record makes the immediate performance questions difficult to avoid. The offense needs to find ways to sustain possessions and create scoring opportunities, based on the output in this game. The appropriate next analysis would examine early downs, protection and the circumstances of unsuccessful possessions. It should be grounded in the actual play record rather than an assumption that poor results establish a lack of effort.

For Houston, the useful follow-up is whether the balance seen in the individual totals can be repeated. A strong game from a runner and three passing touchdowns are worth recognizing, but opponents present different fronts and coverage plans. Fans can look for repeatable execution rather than assuming the same box score will follow next week. One convincing evening supplies evidence of what worked that night, not a guarantee of the next outcome.

The statistical comparisons here are limited to this matchup. They do not establish a season average or a career trend for either quarterback or running back. Fans interested in those wider questions should compare like-for-like game and season records rather than allowing one unusually strong or difficult night to represent the entire year.

Thursday’s result ultimately belongs to Houston because the Texans converted their production into points and kept the Colts from building on an early score. The headline numbers are Stroud’s three touchdown passes and Montgomery’s 107 rushing yards. The broader story is the separation built through the middle of the game, leaving the final quarter with a margin Indianapolis could not close.

Sources

The Football Database — November 19 2026 final score and statistical leaders; accessed November 20.

NFL — Official Thursday Night Football results; checked November 20 2026.

Indianapolis Colts — Official recap dated November 19 2026; indexed text available.

Charean Williams at NBC Sports — Independent postgame report; November 19 2026; used only to corroborate result.

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