Tessa Thompson Explains Charlotte’s Strategy In ‘Westworld’ Season 4

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Westworld season 4, episode 2, “Well Enough Alone.”

In Westworld season four, Tessa Thompson spills more about Charlotte Hale’s plans. In season three, a Charlotte host was utilized as one of Dolores’ clones (also known as “Halores”), but after experiencing huge family-related trauma, she discovered her own freedom and constructed her own hosts. It appears that following the death of Dolores’ death, it looks like Charlotte is the new host making major moves.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Thompson talked about where Charlotte’s mentality is and how far she has come for her character.

“There’s always been a real struggle for power between them, and then this season when we find her she has host MIB there to do her bidding, that’s a reversal also of how we met her at the beginning of last season, which was that she was that to Dolores [Evan Rachel Wood].”

Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) goes on a mission to a grand California mansion in Westworld, season 4, episode 2, “Well Enough Alone,” working with Caleb (Aaron Paul). Maeve uses her network accessing skills to look through the memories of Senator Ken Whitney’s host and learns that Charlotte and the host of William (Ed Harris) were the ones who killed the original Senator Ken and his wife Anastasia, replacing them with the robotic imposters.

At the conclusion of the memory, William is instructed by Charlotte to keep Anastasia alive for an experiment, emphasizing his subservience. According to Thompson, Hale and William’s relationship appears one-sided but there’s more going on than meets the eye.

“There’s this interesting thing too [about] even though he’s meant to be in service to her and I was meant to be in service of my master, hosts are always striving towards their own independence, in a way, and that, I think is really interesting. She possesses a tremendous amount of power, she still is not ALL powerful.”

Charlotte isn’t just a host, she’s also got her own wants and feelings. It’s revealed at the end of the episode that she kept the human William alive in a stasis pod so that he could learn humanity and his kind had lost. She wishes to turn things around with the hosts firmly in command, but Thompson implies that it might be lonely at the top.

“You get to really see her struggle with her own power and with wielding it, and also, this idea that sometimes the top is lonely.”

The fourth season of Westworld kicks off on Sunday, April 22, on HBO and HBO Max.