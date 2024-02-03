Teri Garr Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $6.6 Million

Birthdate: Dec 11, 1944 (79 years old)

Birthplace: Lakewood

Gender: Female

Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.702 m)

Profession: Actor, Dancer, Voice Actor

Nationality: United States of America

What Is Teri Garr’s Net Worth?

Drawing from an in-depth review conducted over several weeks, Teri Garr’s net worth of $6.6 million is a reflection of her prolific career as an American actress, comedian, and dancer. Her Academy Award-nominated performance in “Tootsie” (1982) underscores her exceptional acting prowess, which is further evidenced by her extensive portfolio of over 150 acting credits. Garr’s ability to seamlessly transition between film genres and television series has cemented her status as a versatile and esteemed figure in the entertainment industry.

Teri Garr’s contributions extend beyond traditional acting roles; her distinctive voice brought to life numerous characters in animated series and video games, showcasing her broad range of talents. The publication of her autobiography, “Speedbumps: Flooring It Through Hollywood,” in 2005, offers a candid look at her experiences in Hollywood, including her battle with multiple sclerosis. This specialized analysis, based on a dedicated research period, highlights Garr’s enduring legacy and her unwavering determination to thrive in the face of personal challenges, making her story not only inspirational but a valuable study in resilience and versatility in the entertainment world.

Early Life

Teri Garr, born Teri Ann Garr on December 11, 1944, in Lakewood, Ohio, hailed from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. Her mother, Phyllis, served as a model, dancer, and wardrobe mistress for the renowned Rockettes, while her father, Eddie, was a multifaceted talent—an actor, comedian, and vaudeville performer who graced the Broadway stage in “Tobacco Road.”

Growing up alongside her older brothers Phil and Ed in Cleveland and New Jersey, Teri’s family eventually relocated to Los Angeles. Tragically, her father Eddie passed away from a heart attack when she was just 11 years old. Reflecting on this loss, Teri remarked, “[It] left us bereft, without any kind of income. And I saw my mother be this incredibly strong, creative woman who put three kids through college—one of my brothers is a surgeon. Any kind of lessons we wanted, we had to have scholarships or sweep the floors. It had to be free. And so we always had to try harder.”

Despite the challenges, Teri Garr displayed a remarkable determination and work ethic. During her youth, she dedicated several hours a day to ballet, pushing herself until her feet would bleed. After attending North Hollywood High School, she spent two years at San Fernando Valley State College before embarking on a journey to New York to pursue her acting aspirations. In the bustling city, Teri honed her craft at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and the Actors Studio, further shaping her into the accomplished actress she would become.

Career

As a senior in high school, Garr successfully auditioned for a touring production of “West Side Story.” During her time performing in the musical, she crossed paths with the multifaceted talent David Winters, who went on to hire her for various projects, including several Elvis Presley movies. Teri’s cinematic journey began with her film debut in 1963’s “A Swingin’ Affair,” followed by uncredited roles as a dancer in films like “Kissin’ Cousins” (1964), “Viva Las Vegas” (1964), “What a Way to Go!” (1964), “Red Line 7000” (1965), and “Clambake” (1967).

Throughout the ’60s, Garr’s presence extended to films such as “Girl Happy” (1965), “For Pete’s Sake!” (1966), “The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Chinese Junk” (1967), “Maryjane” (1968), “Head” (1968), and “Changes” (1969). She also graced television screens in shows like “Mr. Novak” (1964), “Shindig!” (1964–1965), “Dr. Kildare” (1965), “Hullabaloo” (1965), “Batman” (1966), “That Girl” (1967–1968), “The Andy Griffith Show” (1968), “Star Trek” (1968), “Mayberry R.F.D.” (1968), “Room 222” (1969), and “It Takes a Thief” (1969). Notably, she became a regular cast member on “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” (1971–1974), “The Sonny and Cher Show” (1976–1977), and “The Ken Berry ‘Wow’ Show” (1972), with recurring roles in series like “McCloud” (1970–1975), “The Bob Newhart Show” (1973–1974), “The Girl with Something Extra” (1973–1974), and “Cher” (1975).

Garr’s notable roles include Inga in “Young Frankenstein” (1974), Bobbie Landers in “Oh, God!” (1977), Ronnie Neary in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977), and Mrs. Ramsey in “The Black Stallion” (1979) and its sequel “The Black Stallion Returns” (1983). She also had the honor of hosting “Saturday Night Live” three times between 1980 and 1985. The pinnacle of her career came in 1982 when she co-starred alongside Dustin Hoffman in “Tootsie,” a film that garnered 10 Academy Award nominations, including one for Garr. In 1998, “Tootsie” received preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry for its cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance.

The ’80s saw Garr taking on diverse roles in films like “Witches’ Brew” (1980), “One from the Heart” (1982), “The Escape Artist” (1982), “The Sting II” (1983), “Mr. Mom” (1983), “Firstborn” (1984), “Miracles” (1986), “Full Moon in Blue Water” (1988), “Out Cold” (1989), and “Let It Ride” (1989). Additionally, she made appearances on the small screen in “Faerie Tale Theatre” (1982) and “Sesame Street” (1987), and TV movies such as “Prime Suspect” (1982), “The Winter of Our Discontent” (1983), “Pack of Lies” (1987), and “Teri Garr in Flapjack Floozie” (1988). During this time, Garr guest-starred on shows like “Tales from the Crypt” (1991), “Dream On” (1992), “Murphy Brown” (1993), “The Larry Sanders Show” (1993), “Men Behaving Badly” (1996), “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” (1997), and “ER” (1999), portraying Phoebe Abbott, Phoebe Buffay’s birth mother, in three episodes of “Friends” (1997–1998).

Garr continued her prolific career into the ’90s and beyond, appearing in films such as “Waiting for the Light” (1990), “The Player” (1992), “Mom and Dad Save the World” (1992), “Michael” (1996), “A Simple Wish” (1997), “Casper Meets Wendy” (1998), and “Dick” (1999). Notable TV roles during this period included Denise Sandler on ABC’s “Good & Evil” (1991), the Duchess on The Disney Channel’s “Adventures in Wonderland” (1993), Paige Turner on the CBS sitcom “Good Advice” (1994), and Sissy Emerson on the “Designing Women” spin-off “Women of the House” (1995). In 2000, she participated in several off-Broadway performances of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues.” Her later years saw Garr in uncredited roles in “Ghost World” (2001) and “Unaccompanied Minors” (2006), and guest appearances on “Felicity” (2001), “Strong Medicine” (2001), “MADtv” (2002), “Life with Bonnie” (2003), and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2006). Further film credits include “The Sky Is Falling” (2000), “A Taste of Jupiter” (2005), “Expired” (2007), and “Kabluey” (2007), as well as the TV movie “A Colder Kind of Death” (2001). As of the latest information available, her most recent acting role was in the 2011 pilot “How to Marry a Billionaire.”

Personal Life

Teri was in a relationship with film executive Roger Birnbaum for seven years during the ’80s. Subsequently, she entered into a seven-year partnership with physician David Kipper, whom she had met through Carrie Fisher. On November 11, 1993, Teri married John O’Neil, a building contractor, and they welcomed their adopted daughter, Molly, into the world on the same day. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 1996.

In 1990, Teri faced a disturbing situation when a woman who had been stalking her was legally instructed to cease all contact and maintain a distance of at least 100 yards for the next three years.

The year 2002 marked a significant revelation in Teri’s life as she disclosed that she had been experiencing symptoms of multiple sclerosis for 19 years. Official diagnosis of the disease only occurred in 1999. Recognizing her resilience, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society appointed Teri as a National Ambassador. She also assumed the role of National Chair for the organization’s Women Against MS program.

Addressing the challenges posed by multiple sclerosis in a 2005 interview with “Brain&Life,” Teri acknowledged the need to slow down, stating, “Slowing down is so not in my nature, but I have to. Stress and anxiety and all those high-tension things are not good for MS. If I get into something where I’m emotionally upset, it’s not good. Or even when I go to a department store and there’s a lot of noise and choices and stuff to look at, it can be too much.”

Teri faced another health crisis in late 2006 when she spent a week in a coma following a ruptured brain aneurysm. To recover her speech and motor skills, she underwent therapy.

Despite her personal challenges, Teri has been an active supporter of The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people. Her commitment to advocacy underscores her resilience and determination to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Awards and Nominations

In 1983, Teri Garr garnered an Academy Award nomination for her outstanding performance in the category of Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in “Tootsie.” The film not only brought her recognition from the Academy but also earned her nominations for Best Supporting Actress from prestigious institutions such as the BAFTA Awards and the National Society of Film Critics Awards. Fast forward to 1994, and Teri received a National Board of Review Award for Best Acting by an Ensemble, showcasing her remarkable talent alongside her castmates in “Prêt-à-Porter.”

Teri’s accolades extend beyond the ’80s and ’90s. In 1978, she earned a Saturn Award nomination, presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, for her compelling performance as a Best Supporting Actress in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Additionally, her contribution to the acclaimed “Faerie Tale Theatre” did not go unnoticed, as she secured a CableACE Award nomination for Actress in a Dramatic Presentation for her role in “The Tale of the Frog Prince” episode in 1983. Teri Garr’s diverse range and undeniable talent have left an indelible mark on the film industry, earning her recognition and praise across various genres and platforms.

Real Estate

In 1992, Garr acquired a residence in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, spanning 1,658 square feet, at a cost of $1.455 million. Public property records reveal that in June 2008, she successfully sold this two-bedroom, three-bathroom dwelling for a considerable sum of $3.944 million. The residence, constructed in the mid-1920s, is situated on a .41-acre property featuring additional amenities such as a guest house, pool, and spa.

Quick Summary

