The fourth season introduced Ted’s second-division team. Apple’s November 23 announcement confirms the comedy will continue.

Apple TV renewed Ted Lasso for a fifth season on November 23. The announcement follows the August return of Jason Sudeikis as Ted and the introduction of the Lady Greyhounds, a second-division women’s team in Richmond. Apple described the fourth-season debut as a record for the show. The release gives no independent audience count and sets no date for the next episode. The immediate news for viewers is that the new version of Richmond’s story will continue.

Ryan Schwartz reported on the renewal for TVLine, pointing out that the fourth season had already revived the show after a three-year break. That gap matters to the shape of the announcement. Apple is giving a follow-up to a season that brought new players and coaches into a familiar setting. The first four seasons are available on the service, so viewers can see the direction of that change while details of season five remain under development.

Richmond’s roles are changing

The fourth season brought back Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. Those actors already gave the audience different ways to see the club. Rebecca can consider a decision from the position of an owner, for example, while a coach has to translate a plan into instructions players can put into practice. Returning to Richmond gave the writers a way to keep those relationships in view while asking them to pass through a new part of the organization.

The cast also included Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely. Apple singles out Tanya Reynolds as Alice Chilton in the renewal announcement. A list of names can only describe the outline of an ensemble, but it shows how much of the latest season depended on having room for performers beyond the returning stars. Each new recurring character adds a voice the show has to make recognizable within the time available, an especially significant job for an ensemble built around a team.

The second-division setting changes what can feel like a major step forward. A team establishes itself through decisions about who gets to play, how people learn to work alongside each other and what they do when the results lag behind the effort. Viewers who have followed the comedy since its original run already know what Ted sounds like when he is trying to offer encouragement. Put him in a room with a different group of players and the writers can ask when his habits are helpful, and when somebody else understands what the room needs better.

It also changes the way viewers can think about continuity. A comedy can use its familiar location and lead character as a quick way to reestablish its identity. It takes longer to make new faces feel like people the audience would willingly follow away from the lead. Giving the new team a second season creates the time for those two kinds of familiarity to coexist. Whether a particular character receives a larger story will depend on scripts Apple has yet to describe.

The people behind the return

Apple’s credits for season four put Sudeikis alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel as executive producers. Jack Burditt joined the fourth season as an executive producer under an overall arrangement with Apple TV. Goldstein worked as a writer and executive producer, as did Leann Bowen. The network also identifies Bill Lawrence and his Doozer Productions as part of a production structure involving Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. These are credits for the season already released. Treat them as background rather than as a complete fifth-season staffing announcement.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, using characters and a format developed originally for NBC Sports. That origin explains how an idea viewers first met outside a conventional episodic comedy could become a series able to sustain several groups of characters. An original premise about a coach adjusting to a new football environment provides an uncomplicated starting point. Over several seasons, the hard work is finding out who else can carry a scene set away from the touchline.

The early awards history gives the renewal another reference point. The show won the comedy series Emmy for each of its first two seasons. That measures recognition by awards voters at those specific points in the run. Apple’s latest claim refers separately to the fourth-season debut. Reading those markers together can tell a reader that the streamer still sees a recognizable series with room to grow. Neither tells an audience how often it watched each episode, and Apple’s release contains no season-by-season viewer comparison from which to draw that conclusion.

What to look for next

An official fifth-season renewal establishes an order. It does not settle when an episode will arrive or how long a season will run. Apple has not issued an episode schedule or a title-by-title synopsis. Viewers planning a catch-up can use the August debut and the available episodes of season four without having to guess a deadline. A later press announcement is the place to look for dated information once the new production has reached that point.

The fourth season also gives viewers a rewarding way to revisit the show while they wait. In early episodes of the original run, Ted’s side of a conversation often explains why an unfamiliar football club behaves as it does. In season four, watch for who can explain things to Ted, and what that does to a scene. A person with experience he lacks can move the story forward without a match or an extensive speech. That kind of moment helps a team feel like an ensemble with its own points of view.

Renewals can invite a lot of guesses about where the plot might go. Apple has already made a more concrete decision worth attention. It chose to continue the show after putting the Lady Greyhounds at the center of season four. Fans have time to see what that season accomplished on its own terms. Once a fifth-season date and production details are available, they will have a clear idea of which parts of Richmond they most want to see again.

Sources

Apple’s global-hit juggernaut Ted Lasso lands season five renewal — Apple TV Press, November 23, 2026

Ted Lasso Renewed For Season 5 At Apple TV — TVLine · Ryan Schwartz, November 23, 2026

Apple TV’s Emmy Award-winning series Ted Lasso returns to the pitch in season four trailer — Apple TV Press, July 28, 2026

Related