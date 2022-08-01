Taylor Swift Responds to Critics after Jet Tops Worst Private Plane CO2 Emissions List

Published on August 1st, 2022 | Updated on August 1st, 2022 | By FanFest

Critics are attacking Taylor Swift for the carbon emissions of her private jet.

According to Yard, a sustainability marketing firm that prides itself on “cutting-edge data and analysis,” Taylor Swift was accused of polluting the environment by flying her private jet 170 times between January 1 and July 29.

However, a representative for the 32-year-old pop star said, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” according to TMZ.

According to research by Yard, the celebrities who generate the most CO2 emissions from their private jets are Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

Swift’s total emissions from all of its flights for the year is 8,240 metric tons. This is 1,185 times more than the average person’s emissions for a year, according to the report.

The study also alleged that other celebrities are guilty of polluting the planet.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather emitted a lot of CO2 from his private jet and is the second worst offender.

Mayweather emitted 7,077 metric tons of carbon dioxide this year while flying private. That’s 1,011 times more than the average flyer emits each year.

He is also guilty of flying to Las Vegas in 10 minutes and emitting 1 ton of carbon dioxide.

Other celebrities who have been accused of not being climate conscious include Jay-Z, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg and Oprah.

Even though celebrities have been using private jets for a long time, people are now questioning their luxury flights. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posted a photo of their private jet last week and people are not happy about it.

Jenner and Scott shared a black and white photo of themselves hugging in front of their private jets with the caption “you wanna take mine or yours?”

After the photo went viral on Instagram, the “Kardashians” star received criticism from some people.

Jenner did not make the list of people with the worst private jet CO2 emissions.

Scott, who ranks at number 10, flew on his private jet for a total of 8,384 minutes this year, which is about 5.8 days.