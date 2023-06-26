Taylor Swift Reportedly Rejects Meghan Markle’s Invitation to Come on Markles’ ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Taylor Swift‘s response to Meghan Markle‘s podcast request remains a mystery, leaving fans wondering if Swift perceived any trouble in the Duchess of Sussex’s endeavors. After Archewell, Markle and Prince Harry’s organization, ended its partnership with Spotify, reports emerged of Markle personally reaching out to Swift for an appearance on her now-defunct podcast.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Swift declined the offer through her representative.

The Journal report delved into the couple’s connections within Hollywood since their controversial departure as senior members of the British royal family in 2020. It highlighted the formation of their nonprofit organization, Archewell, and their subsequent deals with Netflix and Spotify in the same year. Their collaboration with Netflix commenced with the release of the highly lucrative “Harry & Meghan” documentary in December 2022.

While the documentary was deemed crucial for maintaining the relationship with Netflix, their second project, “Live to Lead,” failed to make it to the streaming platform’s top 10. Additionally, their children’s program, “Pearl,” was ultimately canceled by Netflix.

Insiders suggest that Netflix may not renew their deal, set to expire in 2025, despite the couple having several ongoing projects with the platform. Their partnership with Spotify also encountered complications, with Markle’s podcast “Archetypes” initially gaining popularity featuring notable guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling. However, Prince Harry reportedly failed to fulfill his part of the agreement, as the initial deal with Spotify included their direct involvement in podcast production.

While the couple has seen success, insiders claim that they lacked experience in the podcasting realm, underestimated the workload, and struggled with direction. Both Spotify and Netflix, known for cost-cutting measures, were reportedly displeased with the couple’s output falling short of expectations.

In January, Archewell announced the departure of two top executives, Ben Browning and Fara Taylor, leading to speculation about challenges within the organization. Despite their contributions to critically acclaimed projects, their roles were terminated as the couple sought to redefine their future endeavors.

As Taylor Swift’s response to Markle’s podcast invitation remains undisclosed, the dynamics between the two influential figures remain a mystery, leaving fans curious about the potential reasons behind Swift’s decision.