Taron Egerton Confirms Marvel Talks, Now the Wolverine Rumor Mill Begins to Churn

Marvel Studios is reportedly in talks with a lot of actors that the public never hears about, and as a result, it will undoubtedly hold many meetings with a lot of people.

That being said, after Taron Egerton declared that he’d love to get involved in the series and expressed interest in replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the buzz machine has gone into overdrive following reports that he’s spoken with Kevin Feige’s company.

While the two strands are undoubtedly disconnected, Egerton did follow up his confirmation of having spoken to the powers-that-be by stating that “I’d be thrilled, but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so closely associated with the role… if Wolverine does appear around, [I hope] they’ll give me a shot”.

Naturally, the news sent internet forums into a near-crisis, with fans debating if Egerton would really be given the role of Wolverine or whether there was perhaps a better opportunity for him somewhere else.

Wolverine is one of the most difficult tasks in superhero movie recasting, along with Iron Man. We’ve seen a slew of actors play Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man over the years, but Jackman and Robert Downey Jr. were so iconic as their roles that it’s almost impossible to replace them.

There are, however, a plethora of other characters that Egerton would be perfect for, so we’ll be interested to see whether he joins the MCU and who he’ll play.