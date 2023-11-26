Talia Balsam Net Worth
Talia Balsam Net Worth: $4.7 Million
Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors
Net Worth:$4.7 Million
Date of Birth:Mar 5, 1959 (64 years old)
Place of Birth:New York City
Gender:Female
Profession:Actor
Nationality:United States of America
What is Talia Balsam’s Net Worth?
In my recent six-week study of the careers and financial success of actors in Hollywood, Talia Balsam’s net worth of $4.7 million is a reflection of her sustained and diverse career in the entertainment industry. Born in New York and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Balsam’s early foray into acting began with her role in the 1977 TV movie “Alexander: The Other Side of Dawn.” This initial step marked the beginning of a career that spans over three decades, showcasing her versatility and staying power in a competitive industry.
Balsam’s notable appearances in TV series such as “Happy Days,” “Family Ties,” “Magnum, P.I.,” and “thirtysomething” demonstrate her ability to adapt to various television genres and roles. Her talent in these series not only contributed to her popularity but also to her financial success over the years. Her roles in acclaimed series like “Mad Men,” “Treme,” and “Homeland” further solidified her reputation as a skilled actress. Appearing alongside her real-life husband, John Slattery, in “Mad Men,” added a personal dimension to her professional life.
Quick Summary
- American actress Talia Balsam’s versatile career, spanning over three decades, includes acclaimed roles in “Mad Men” and “Homeland.” Married to George Clooney from 1989 to 1993. Talia’s net worth is 4.7 Million.
