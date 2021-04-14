There’s a live-action Powerpuff Girls show coming to The CW. I don’t know if you’ve heard and so far the reception has been mixed. We haven’t seen any footage yet, I don’t think, but I just think fans don’t know what to expect. This isn’t The Powerpuff Girls we all know, of course. For starters, it’s live-action, so that ensures some things are going to be different. The second biggest difference is that this takes place when all three of the girls are adults. Very little known is about the show so far, but I’ll remain optimistic for now. The show will star Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. Take a look at the live-action Powerpuff Girls. The CW released the first image earlier in the week on Monday.

As you can see the characters aren’t wearing their uniforms, but The CW says not to worry. We’ll see the girls in uniform but only in flashbacks to their teenage years. That might disappoint some but bare in mind that it’s better than not seeing the uniforms at all. If I’ve understood correctly the girls are no longer superheroes in this show, they gave it up a long time ago. They’ve been described as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.”

Donald Faison is going to be in the show as Professor Drake Utonium. We’ll also see Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.

The show started development last summer and is being produced by people who previously worked on the Veronica Mars revival, iZombie, and Juno. The CW has already ordered the series to pilot.

