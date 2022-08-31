Sylvester Stallone Responds to Jennifer Flavin’s Divorce Filing; Denies Any Wrongdoing

Sylvester Stallone has denied any misconduct or ‘wastage’ of marital assets in a response to Jennifer Flavin’s divorce complaint.

Following their marriage of 25 years, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been making headlines. In divorce papers obtained by TMZ, Flavin claimed that the Rocky star had ‘hiding assets’ that had an ‘adverse economic impact’ on the marital estate. However, Stallone has denied any wrongdoing regarding their marital property.

Sylvester filed a response to Flavin’s request for exclusive use of their Palm Beach home in court documents published late last month, E-News reports. For the uninitiated, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce at a Florida courthouse earlier this month. The pair are parents to Sophia Stallone, 26, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

Sylvester Stallone responds to Jennifer Flavin’s divorce filing in court papers.

In response to his estranged wife’s assertions that he had wasted away their shared assets, Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone issued a denial. Furthermore, he did not contest Flavin’s request to change her last name back to her maiden name; indicating in agreement that their marriage was shattered past any repair.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” a Stallone representative previously told Page Six in a statement on the actor’s behalf.

Though they are no longer together, Stallone told TMZ that he still has strong feelings for Flavin. He said, “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Flavin, who announced her divorce to PEOPLE, said, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.” She concluded by stating that she requests privacy for their family as they move forward amicably.