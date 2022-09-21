Sylvester Stallone Holds Hands with Wife in New Instagram Amid Divorce

Not so sly, Mr. Stallone!

“Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone sweetly held hands with his wife Jennifer Flavin in a new Instagram picture.

Fans assume the pair is getting back together after seeing the photo in which Stallone and Flavin are walking away into the sunset with their backs to the camera.

Following a slew of reports that the couple was back together, Sylvester Stallone fueled speculation by uploading a picture with his wife on Instagram. (Ernesto S. Ruscio)

He ambiguously captioned the set of photos “Wonderful…,” leading fans to speculate whether or not they were back together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

Before filing for divorce, Flavin had been photographed without her wedding ring. In addition, she has used Instagram in the past to post cryptic messages. On August 10th, the former model posted a picture with her daughters – Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia. Along with the photo was captioned: “These girls are my priority nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Flavin Stallone (@jenniferflavinstallone)

Flavin originally accused Stallone of intentionally mismanaging their funds, which the actor denies.

Although Sly and Jenny’s relationship has had its ups and downs, he has always remained committed to her and their girls. In fact, he once told Fox News Digital: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.” They’ve now been married for 25 years!