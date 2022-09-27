Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s Divorce Takes Another Wild Turn

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone, 76, is no stranger to career comebacks and now he’s adding a marriage resurgence to his repertoire. Just over a month after filing for divorce from deliberations with wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, the pair have reconciled according to sources close to PEOPLE Monday. The insider says that since their decision to recommit themselves 25-year marriage, Flavin has been “much happier”

Flavin has been “been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out,” according on the source. “Communication has been an issue in the past, but they are both working on communicating better.” According to the insider, when Flavin and Sly are happy, their friends were shocked that they almost broke up.

The source close to the couple said, “It really seems they will be able to work things out though. Everyone is happy that they are giving their marriage a second chance,” They described Flavin’s divorce filing in August as a “wake-up call” for the Rocky star.

According to a source close to the family, Flavin had “no option,” but filing for divorce. ” She felt unheard and was very frustrated,” they said. The insider went on to explain that Stallone never wanted a divorce, despite Flavin’s warnings. “She had been telling Sly that she was going to file, but it seemed he didn’t believe her. It pretty much came as a shock to him. He never wanted a divorce. He always wanted to work things out.” Although their relationship is strained at the moment, both parties still love each other and want “keep their family together.”).

Flavin and Stallone married in May 1997, and they are parents to three daughters: Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20. On Aug. 19, Flavin filed for divorce claiming that Stallone “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.” resulting in an economic loss to the marriage. The actor rejected those allegations. They subsequently filed papers with the Palm Beach County circuit court stating that they agreed it was in their “best interests” to handle their difficulties outside of court and privately.

On Sept. 23, his representative to Page Six revealed that Stallone and Flavin had reconciled days after posting a new photo together on Instagram. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the rep said.

Next up for Stallone is Tulsa King, which was written by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. After serving 25 years in prison, Stallone portrays a New York Mafia cap sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma. On November 13 and 20, the first two episodes of Yellowstone will be followed by the rest of season one on Paramount+ exclusively.