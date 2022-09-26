Sylvester Stallone And Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Make Major Divorce Decision Amid Speculation

Sylvester Stallone and his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin have agreed to end their marriage amicably. Last month, news spread that Rocky star’s wife of 25 years had filed for divorce, but both parties have recently come to an agreement in new court documents saying they will keep any potential arguments out of the public eye for the sake of their family.

“The parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court,” the document obtained by Entertainment Tonight shared.

An inside source has revealed that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are giving their marriage another try.

Shortly after this news was released, the couple made headlines once again when they announced that they had reconciled. According to PEOPLE, Stallone and Flavin are back together and ready to work through their issues. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy,” a rep for Stallone said on Friday.

Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone in August. “Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the divorce documents filed at the time read In accordance with Section 61.075, Florida Statutes, it would be fair for the Wife to receive a greater portion of the couple’s assets in her favor. The Husband should not sell, transfer, assign, encumber, or dissipate any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

The next day, Stallone replied that he had done nothing to squander their shared assets on purpose, and refused her requests for exclusive use of their house or stakes in any of his business entities. He did agree to let her have her maiden name back and divide up their joint finances fairly.

After the divorce filing, Stallone spoke to TMZ about denying rumors that his decision to bring a Rottweiler into the family for protection led to their divorce. The actor confirmed disagreement with Flavin over the dog to the outlet but clarified that “did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.”

“We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met,” Stallone said. He continued that his decision to cover up the tattoo of Flavin he got 14 years prior with a tribute to his late dog Butkus was simply because he wanted to refresh the tattoo, but it turned out poorly instead.