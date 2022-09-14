Sydney Sweeney’s Emmy’s Hair Transformation was Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

Sydney Sweeney‘s new honey blonde lob is gorgeous, but the story behind it is even better. “We’ve been wanting to do a completely new look for quite some time,” says hairstylist Glen Oropeza, aka Glen Coco told Marie Claire. He and Sydney looked to Jennifer Lawrence’s long bob circa fall 2015 while they were making their decision.

The Euphoria star had a *major* transformation–just in time for the 2022 Emmy Awards–when she dragged herself through a lot of effort, a big chop, and color consultation with hair colorist Matt Rez. “We wanted something new and effortless to contrast her dress,” Oropeza says.

When the cutting and color was finished, it was time to add some style. Oropeza graciously told us exactly how he got the textured look we all love. First, he applied Nexxus Weightless Style Smooth & Full Blow Dry Balm all over, but focused more of the product on the ends. “I specifically wanted to apply this product to ensure a flexible blowout with body and movement,” he told Marie Claire.

It was time to add curls once the round brush blow dry with the Shark Flex Dryer (he suggests utilizing small amounts and drying outward) was completed.

The combination of these two produces a smoother, more polished, and refined result that is still voluminous and bouncy.

“The combo of these two gives me a polished and refined outcome that’s still voluminous yet bouncy. They’re the fundamentals for any textured look,” Oropeza adds.

“The Blow Dry Balm creates a great base and helps with frizz control and gives volume, while the round brush attachment on the Flexstyler allows you to manipulate the hair while drying into any shape with much more control.”

The actress definitely had one of the best beauty looks from the red carpet thanks to her gorgeous hair and understated makeup.