Sweet Tooth Season 2 Confirmed!

Netflix must be happy with how Sweet Tooth performed since Sweet Tooth season 2 is confirmed! That’s right, fans of the first season have something to celebrate since it was announced that Sweet Tooth would be getting a second season on Netflix!

We can’t say that this is completely surprising, following the incredibly positive reception the show endured. In fact, the first season is sitting at a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s not just critics who loved it either, since the show has a 88% rating in terms of audience ratings. What I’m trying to say is that people really liked Sweet Tooth!

Even the way Netflix announced it was pretty cool! Packages were distributed, and when opened a chocolate bar with the announcement was contained within. They posted one of these on Twitter, with the caption “BREAKING NEWS: @SweetTooth has been renewed for Season 2! Congratulations to the cast and crew! 🎊🎉 #SweetTooth #SweetToothSeason2”

Jeff Lemire, the Sweet Tooth creator, fell in love with the world of his series all over again when visiting the set. It’s what prompted him to revisit the series, which is pretty awesome. The following quote comes from ComicBook.com and is from Lemire doing press for the series.

“So, I didn’t really have a good idea of how to get back in, but then when I got to go on set, and I was there and I saw the passion, and everything that Jim (Mickle, showrunner) and the cast and the crew were bringing to it, it reignited my love of the world again and reminded me of why I loved it so much when I started it, and it got my wheels turning for sure. It inspired, the whole Return came from that experience of me really wanting to get back into the world. And then I came up with the idea of how to do that, without upending what I’ve done in the original series,”

No release date for season 2 yet, but you can catch all season one of Sweet Tooth on Netflix right now if you want!