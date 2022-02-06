Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Positng Meme that Likened a Policeman’s Funeral to a Fascism March

Actress Susan Sarandon recently mimicked Bette Midler by making a strong statement at the funeral of a police officer in New York City, and like Midler, she has apologized for it.

On Saturday, political commentator Danny Haiphong posted an image on Twitter of policemen escorting a hearse carrying the body of officer Jason Rivera down Fifth Avenue in New York City. Officer Rivera was shot and killed on January 21 while responding to a domestic-violence call with partner Wilbert Mora.

I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like pic.twitter.com/Jwosih9oOg — Danny Haiphong (@SpiritofHo) January 30, 2022

Sarandon subsequently posted a photo with flames in the background and her own comments, asking if these police officers were truly necessary if they weren’t needed on patrol during the protest.

The post prompted a storm of criticism and was soon deleted, but not before stirring up a frenzy. One former campaign official with Barack Obama and Joe Biden slammed her as a bad person. Sarandon has since clarified that she was unaware the photo was associated to a police funeral when she shared it.

It is evident that the discussion of law enforcement and its position in American society continues to burn hot during the summer.

