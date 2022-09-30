Superstar Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Remaining 2022 Tour Dates

The 75-year-old singer, Jimmy Buffett, was recently hospitalized and is now facing health issues that have prevented him from continuing his tour. He has postponed all 2022 dates.

Jimmy Buffett’s representatives released a statement on Tuesday, writing that “Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year,” the singer will not tour for the rest of 2019. The doctors treating him have said he needs time to recover fully before returning to performing next year.

The Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band were forced to reschedule a portion of their 2022 concerts for 2023, with 2 shows being canceled outright. The concert-goers who had tickets will be refunded in full. The now-canceled performances were scheduled for Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Oct. 10 and Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho on Oct 12.

On October 8 and 15, 2017, Buffett and his band were scheduled to perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The shows were rescheduled for March 4 and 11. On October 22, San Diego was set to host a show. A new date for the San Diego performance will be revealed at a later time. Hold on to your tickets for these events; they will be accepted on the new dates. Refunds are available if necessary.

People wishing Jimmy Buffett a speedy recovery filled his Instagram page. “Protect him at all cost!!! He’s a national treasure. Prayers for a restful, strengthening, healing recovery,” one person wrote. “Rest up Jimmy! We will be waiting for you in 2023,” another commented.

As noted by Billboard, the “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer resumed his Life on the Flipside tour in May 2021 after a 14-month break due to the pandemic. The tour is named for his 2020 album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. His most recent show for Parrotheads was on Aug. 13 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Buffett celebrates his 76th birthday on Christmas day.

Excited to tour again, Buffett told Billboard that he missed being on the road.

“I can never give anybody a bad review because I knew how hard it was to get up there,” said Buffett when asked to evaluate his own performances.

I’ve met a lot of entertainers who are terrified to get up on stage but still go ahead and do it.