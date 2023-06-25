Superman & Lois Season Finale Trailer Released

Conflict is Building with Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois Season Finale

Lex Luthor is a free man and his sole focus is exacting revenge on the Man of Steel for the time spent incarcerated. The CW’s Superman & Lois has been building up this conflict throughout the season, and with only one episode left in the third season, fans are eagerly anticipating the intense showdown. The network has unveiled the full trailer for the Season 3 finale titled “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger.” The extended trailer offers a deeper glimpse into the clashes between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lex (Michael Cudlitz), as well as the challenges faced by the Kent family, particularly concerning Jordan. Watch the trailer below to get a taste of the impending showdown.

In the Season 3 finale, the entire town of Smallville gathers to witness a meteor shower, but it’s during this event that Lex Luthor seizes his opportunity to make his move. Directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing, the episode promises an exciting conclusion to the season, leaving fans on the edge with a cliffhanger.

Although the cliffhanger ending sounds ominous, fans can rest assured that Superman & Lois will return for a fourth season. The CW has already confirmed the renewal, alleviating any concerns about the unresolved storyline. However, the fourth season might bring some changes. Reports suggest that the upcoming season will consist of only 10 episodes and will feature a significant reduction in the series regular cast. Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chiriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarette, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik are all rumored to have been demoted. The plan is to have these cast members make guest appearances or recur throughout the ten-episode season, depending on their availability.

On the other hand, Michael Cudlitz’s role as Lex Luthor has been promoted to series regular for Season 4, hinting at an intensified focus on the clashes between Lex and Superman in the upcoming season.

Don’t miss the Season 3 finale of Superman & Lois, airing on June 27th at 8/7c on The CW. “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger” promises a thrilling conclusion to the current season.