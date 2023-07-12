Superman Legacy Casts Nathan Fillion as a Green Lantern, Also Announces Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific Castings

Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and Nathan Fillion have officially joined the cast of James Gunn‘s highly anticipated Superman film, Superman Legacy. Vanity Fair first reported the exciting news. Alongside David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, these new additions are set to bring even more star power to the project.

Nathan Fillion will portray the Green Lantern, specifically the character Guy Gardner. Described as a “hulking mass of masculinity,” Gardner is an interesting blend of obnoxiousness and likability. Fillion’s previous experience as Captain Hammer in Dr. Horrible makes him a perfect fit for this role. Fans can expect to see Gardner’s iconic red bowl haircut intact in the film.

Fillion is a regular collaborator of James Gunn, having appeared in The Suicide Squad as The Detachable Kid, as well as in other Gunn films like Slither and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He gained recognition for his role as Captain Malcolm Reynolds in the beloved series Firefly and its subsequent movie.

Edi Gathegi, known for his appearances in the Twilight and X-Men: First Class franchises, will portray Michael Holt, also known as Mister Terrific. Holt is a brilliant inventor and a member of the Justice Society of America. His rivalry with Batman may lay the groundwork for future developments in the DC Extended Universe.

Isabela Merced, who starred in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, will bring the character Hawkgirl to life. Hawkgirl has a long history in the DC comics, dating back to the 1940s. Known for her expertise in wielding swords, spears, and maces, she adds a dynamic element to the film.

Superman: Legacy is making progress despite the ongoing writers’ strike, with James Gunn announcing in April that the film had entered pre-production. This movie marks the beginning of Gunn and co-DC Studios CEO Peter Safran’s fresh take on the DC Universe, as they revealed earlier this year. Initially set to write the film, Gunn later decided to also take on the role of director.

