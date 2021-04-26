Superman And Lois Is On HBO Max… But Not For Long!

Superman And Lois is on HBO Max! It won’t be there long though, so if you want to check it out I recommend you do so quickly! The show is actually currently on a hiatus and will be until May 18, but it looks like you can catch up easily now. The first five episodes of the series will remain on HBO Max until May 17. So you have until the day the show returns to catch up and then you could watch it every week on The CW! For further clarification, the show is still available to stream on The CW’s website as well, if you prefer that.

We haven’t seen a new episode of Superman And Lois since March 23. That was the day “The Best Of Smallville” aired and fans have been waiting for the continuation ever since. The reason for the shutdown was, you guessed it, Covid-19. Because they had to stop production for a while it caused them to run out of episodes to air, essentially. They’ve been using the last few weeks in order to catch up. Ideally, when it returns, there will be no more further delays!

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.