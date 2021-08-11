Next week is the epic finale of Superman And Lois, which will see the final confrontation between Superman and his brother. It’s been an intense season, dealing with The Eradicator and it’s all coming to an end next Tuesday. The CW has released the Superman And Lois 1×15 trailer, which is the finale of the first season! Fans are looking forward to this one, for sure!

The season finale is titled “Last Sons Of Krypton” and we’re putting the trailer just below this so you can watch it for yourself! Let us know in the comments if you enjoy it!

Superman fans don’t have to worry too much. Superman And Lois was already renewed for a second season, and the show has been doing pretty damn well since it started. I’m willing to say it’s by far the best of the Arrowverse shows, and that’s coming from someone who loves all of them.

This week’s episode ended with the kidnapping of Superman’s son, Jordan. And based on the preview it looks like the next episode is going to be dangerous. Will Superman And Lois season 1 end with a death? We hope not!

SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Every episode of Superman & Lois will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

