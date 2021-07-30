The season finale of Superman And Lois is fast approaching, and we can’t wait. It’s been the highlight of the Arrowverse this year for sure. The CW has released the Superman And Lois 1×15 synopsis for the season finale. The episode is titled “Last Sons Of Krypton” and will end the season with a bang. Hopefully.

The season has been pretty much everything a Superman fan could ask for, and the show has already been renewed for season 2. We seriously can’t wait to see where season 2, and hopefully beyond, takes the Superman of the Arrowverse.

The synopsis doesn’t spoil anything, but does claim that Superman’s worst fears are realized. This could be anything from his family getting murdered to his secret identity being compromised. We’re going to put the synopsis down below so you can check it our for yourselves!

SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Every episode of Superman & Lois will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The episode is still a little ways out, but hopefully the Superman And Lois 1×15 synopsis helped hyped you up for the finale! The show is on something of a hiatus right now, and will return to The CW on August 10.

“Last Sons Of Krypton” will air on August 17.