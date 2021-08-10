Superman And Lois, arguably the best show on The CW, is coming to an end in a few weeks. The series will be finishing off its first season before returning for a second later in the year. Now we have Superman And Lois 1×15 photos! This is our first look at the season finale, and things seem pretty laid back as the season comes to an end. The episode is titled “Last Sons Of Krypton”!

Superman And Lois have both been through a lot this year. It all started with the death of Clark’s human mom, which made the family move to Smallville in the first place. Since then it’s been one thing after another, and the family has dealt with all of it together. A lot of the events of the season seem to focus on family.

The main antagonist of the season, Morgan Edge, was actually revealed to be Superman’s long-lost half-brother. A full-fledged Kryptonian just like him. Superman, with some help, finally managed to shut him down and stop his plan to revive Kryptonians in human bodies. Or so it seemed, but it looks like Edge isn’t done yet.

We’re going to go ahead and put the pictures below now, along with more information about the season finale under them. We hope you’re as excited for the season finale as we are since if it holds up to the rest of the season it will undoubtedly be fantastic!

Here is the synopsis for the final episodes.

SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Every episode of Superman & Lois will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Did you enjoy the Superman And Lois 1×15 photos? Are you stoked for the season finale? Let us know in the comments!