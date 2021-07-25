Superman And Lois has been blowing my mind since its very first episode. As a huge Superman fan I’ve been loving every second! There are only two episodes left before the season wraps up and we have to wait until season 2. So, here’s the Superman And Lois 1×14 trailer. The episode is titled “The Eradicator”.

The trailer seems to hint that the Kents may need to tell Smallville the truth about who they are. After all, you can only explain things for so long until people start putting the pieces together. The again, the trailer could be leading us on and it could be completely unrelated. Trailers tend to like doing that.

Either way. the final two episodes are sure to bring some excitement to the series. We saw Superman able to free himself most recently, which hopefully averted the dark future of Steel’s timeline. Now we just have to wait and see.

We also have the synopsis for the episode, which I’m going to include below.

THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Adam Rayner also star. (#114). The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher.

With only two episodes left of the season, let’s hope the show can wrap up all its remaining plot threads. I certainly believe in the show, since it hasn’t let me down yet!

Did you enjoy the Superman And Lois 1×14 trailer for the episode “The Eradicator”? Let us know in the comments below, as well as if you’re excited for the season finale! Catch the episode on August 10 on The CW!