Supergirl: Is It Possible That A Supergirl Spin-Off Is Coming When The Series Ends? Maybe Even One Set In The Past?

Supergirl is currently airing its sixth and final season, and though we haven’t seen much of Kara yet, but we’re expecting great things. The showrunners have promised us some amazing things for the final season, and we’re sure they’ll deliver. Still, it’s hard to say goodbye to Kara and her friends, so some fans are hoping for a spin-off. Is it possible that a Supergirl spin-off is coming when the series ends?

Supergirl Spin-Off? Hopefully!

Supergirl gets a lot of flak for its SJW stance, and the episodes surrounding those issues, but it isn’t without fans. Supergirl actually has a very dedicated group of fans who love the show and would die for it. That’s before we take into account the Supercorp shippers too, which is a whole other conversation for another time.

Supergirl already has a spin-off, Superman And Lois, but that show doesn’t really feature any of the characters from Supergirl. It is more focused on Kara’s more famous cousin, Superman. We still have no idea what’s going to happen with Nia, or Brainy, or any other number of Supergirl characters.

Supergirl showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller elaborate a little while talking to TheWrap on what could or could not happen with Supergirl. Rovner said there are no plans as of now, but Queller revealed that she has ideas!

“I wish!” Queller said with a laugh. “Call the bosses! I’m really attached to the Midvale girls, to the flashback episodes [with] young Kara and young Alex and young Cat Grant. I think that would be a great spin-off,” she said.

A spin-off featuring a younger Kara could certainly be interesting and would keep Supergirl in our lives for a while longer. We can also see how it could get awkward. Eventually they would have to address the fact that the show would catch up to the timeline.

For now, nothing is set in stone. Instead of worrying about the future, we should enjoy the present. Supergirl’s final season still has lots of time to surprise us. A few things we know are coming for sure include more flashbacks, returning characters, and an episode being written by a cast member! The episode will even be directed by an Arrow alum!

It’s not time to say goodbye to Supergirl just yet.

You can catch the mid-season finale of Supergirl next Tuesday on The CW!