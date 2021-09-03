Supergirl Is Getting A Two Hour Finale! Goodbye Kara, We’ll Miss You!

Supergirl is getting a two hour finale, according to The CW! They released a tweet along with a poster advertising the two hour finale, which is sure to make fans emotional. I’m just not ready to say goodbye to another Arrowverse show, much less one of my favourites!

Here’s the tweet for those who want to check it out! At least it’s a pretty sweet poster!

It's official, Super Friends: we say goodbye to Kara & the gang with a full night featuring back-to-back episodes of #Supergirl on Tuesday, November 9th starting at 7p. 😭 What do you hope to see in the final two hours? pic.twitter.com/M56B3sbd6x — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) September 3, 2021

Supergirl returned a few weeks ago after taking a hiatus. The series took a break right after Kara was finally freed from the phantom zone. Now that Kara’s back, they can start building towards the emotional finale we’ve been promised. The finale even has a release date already!

Though we’re saying goodbye to Supergirl, we’ll still have one Kryptonian in the Arrowverse. Superman And Lois isn’t going anywhere, and with what a hit it’s been sine it started it might stick around for some time yet.

That doesn’t mean we won’t miss Kara though!

There are a lot of rumours and speculation surrounding this final batch of Supergirl episodes. There are some things we know for absolute fact. For example, we know that certain characters will be returning for the series finale.

This includes Mon-El, played by Melissa Benoist’s husband Chris Wood! This has led many fans to start speculating that Kara might be leaving the current timeline. It might be a fitting end for her if she leaves to the future to be with Mon-El. She probably would keep being Supergirl in that future.

Whatever the finale ends up being, we know that Benoist supports it. She was actually given input on how to end the show, and she has already stated she’s happy with the ending for her character.

How do you feel? Are you happy Supergirl is getting a two hour finale? Let us know in the comments!

Supergirl airs on Tuesdays on The CW!