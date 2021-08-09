Supergirl Is Done Filming Forever! Time To Say Goodbye To Melissa Benoist As Kara Danvers!

Supergirl is coming to an end this year, sadly, for those who enjoy Melissa Benoist as Supergirl. The series is currently on hiatus and returning in a short amount of time. Supergirl will air the rest of its final season starting in August… but Supergirl is done filming forever. That’s right, they’ve already concluded filming on the show!

We found out that some of the other actors on the show actually finished filming last week. Benoist and a few others were there until the very end. Supergirl herself ended up posting about the end of filming on Instagram, to let us all know she’s done filming. Also to say goodbye.

She posted to Instagram on Friday, sharing a picture with a couple of her costars. She poses in costume alongside Chyler Leigh and David Harewood who portrays Alex Danvers and Martian Manhunter respectively.

Benoist captioned the photo “Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week,” Benoist wrote. “That’s a wrap on @supergirlcw.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist)

We found out some time ago that season 6 would be the final season of Supergirl. Benoist has been playing the character for six years and has done a phenomenal job. I’m truly sad to see the show ending, and hope she continues to appear. Y’know, in crossovers and stuff, at least once in a while.

Benoist put out a statement when it was revealed the show was ending. She spoke about what it meant to be playing this character. “To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Now that Supergirl is done filming, how do you feel? Are you going to miss Supergirl? Let us know in the comments!

Supergirl will be back on August 24 on The CW. If you miss it then you can always catch it the following day on The CW‘s website for free! The returning episode is aptly titled “Welcome Back, Kara!”