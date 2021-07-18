Supergirl, The CW series, is coming to an end. This means Superman will be the main Kryptonian in the Arrowverse going forward once the current season of Supergirl ends. Supergirl fans don’t need to worry, though, because we’ll have a new Supergirl soon enough. And, the new Supergirl could be bisexual in the DCEU.

This new Supergirl is going to debut in the upcoming The Flash film which brings back Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster. It will also feature Michael Keaton AND Ben Affleck, both appearing as Batman! Sasha Calle will be portraying the new Supergirl, and her new suit looks awesome! Though, we hope the final version has a cape…

If we’re being completely honest, it looks like Sasha Calle is going to be a completely unique take on the character. At least, appearance-wise. To my knowledge, I don’t think Supergirl has ever sported short, dark hair. I still think she looks pretty freaking awesome, though, and can’t wait to see her in action!

Now, Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Warner Bros intends to make the newest iteration of Supergirl bisexual. We found out through WeGotThisCovered ourselves, but the information itself comes from Daniel Richtman! It sounds like this is a big deal to Warner Bros, though we’re not sure why.

As of right now, we have no way of confirming whether or not this is true. We don’t even know if they plan on discussing this when Sasha Calle’s Supergirl appears in The Flash film. For all we know it could be something they intend to explore further on in the DCEU, perhaps even in Supergirl‘s own film!

This isn’t completely surprising, as Supergirl seems like the exact kind of character that they might want to push for LGBTQ+ representation. This all comes at a time when both Marvel and DC are working hard to bring more representation to their film and even their comic books.

I think that’s cool though! A bisexual Supergirl would be awesome, and based on what I know of the Supergirl tv series fandom, I suspect they’d be on board too. So, Supergirl could be bisexual in the DCEU, and I think that could be awesome!

What do you guys think about all this? Let us know in the comments below!