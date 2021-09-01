Mxyzptlk is back on an upcoming episode of Supergirl! We knew it was happening, we just didn’t know when yet! Now we know, because The CW released the Supergirl 6×11 synopsis for the episode titled “Mxy In The Middle”. If the title wasn’t enough to clue you in, the synopsis would have certainly done so. Especially since it straight up says that Mxy is back!

It looks like Supergirl isn’t having any luck beating the second 5th dimension imp she’s ever met. This makes sense, considering these imps are more or less all-powerful. Nxyly is going after Mxy and it’s up to Kara and the team to keep him safe. Also, Mxy is going to sing, so there’s that.

The last time we saw the imp it was in Supergirl‘s 100th episode, and his appearance there was freaking awesome. This was the episode that saw Mxy constantly reset the world so that Kara could reveal her identity to Lena in different ways. That ended up not working out so well, but by the end, they had at least become friends.

Enough of that though, here’s the synopsis I promised!

THOMAS LENNON RETURNS AS MR. MXYZPTLK – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past – Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how – in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother’s birthplace in Newfoundland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception towards her. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Elle Lipson & Chandler Smidt.

Robert Rovner, the showrunner of Supergirl, did an interview with ComicBook.com previously where he discussed Mxy’s return. Specifically, he spoke about what capacity he wanted the character to return in.

“I think we wanted to, rather than have an episode where Mxyzptlk is our adversary, we wanted him to come in and to be our guide. And so, we needed to quickly modulate the character that he was. And what’s nice about the episode is that Mxy has his own journey in this. He is coming from a place of mea culpa and trying to do better than he did before. But also, I think he’s able to resolve things with Mon-El in this episode and learn from it himself, which is something we wanted to do. And, we get to fall in love with Mxyzptlk in a much different way than we did when he came in demanding marriage.” he told ComicBook during their interview.

You can catch Supergirl on The CW on Tuesdays! Meanwhile, let us know what you thought of the Supergirl 6×11 synopsis!