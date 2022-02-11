Super Bowl Commercials: Watch Jim Carrey Return as ‘The Cable Guy’ for New Super Bowl Ad

With just two days until this year’s Super Bowl, it appears that several memorable ’90s characters are making a comeback. Mike Myers reprises his role as Dr. Evil in a General Motors’ Super Bowl ad earlier this week. Verizon is now resurrecting Jim Carrey as the title character from 1996’s The Cable Guy in a new Super Bowl

Jim Carrey himself sponsored the commercial, which is set to premiere during this Sunday’s Super Bowl. “This Sunday…he’s back… and he just wants to communicate!,” he tweeted in the post.

In the ten-second teaser, Carrey dons a tool belt and uses a lint roller to collect lint on his clothing like Ernie “Chip” Douglas would in real life. Because the preceding ad was created to promote Verizon’s 5G Internet services, it makes perfect sense for a cable guy to offer assistance, even if he is a bit odd… and outdated?

The Cable Guy is a 1998 comedy film directed by Ben Stiller and written by Nora Smith. It follows an odd cable installer who likes to stalk his customers when they are nice to him. Jim Carrey plays the protagonist, while Matthew Broderick portrays the customer being harassed by Cable Guy Chip in this dark comedy.

The film was slammed by critics upon its debut. However, it has since developed a devoted following throughout the years, with fans anticipating to see Carrey in his amusing persona once more.