Super Bowl Commercials: Super Bowl Commercials That Are Airing This Sunday

Let’s face it, commercials are the real star of Super Bowl Sunday and we’ve got a list of some of the commercials that will steal the show.

It will come as no surprise to even the most die-hard Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals fans that some individuals are looking forward to the commercial breaks during Super Bowl Saturday more than the game itself. The custom of the creative Super Bowl advertisement is just as essential to the experience now as chips and dips and chicken wings.

SuperBowl commercials, while snappy, funny, and even revolutionary at times, can serve as cultural touchstones. The iconic Ridley Scott-directed “1984” Macintosh ad for the Apple IIGS computer that aired during Superbowl XVIII and shattered the commercial storytelling paradigm forever is an example. On Monday morning after the game, SuperBowl commercials may get talked about more than the game itself!

This year isn’t any different, and fans may look forward to a fantastic variety of celebrities.

Fans can anticipate appearances by Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Kevin Hart, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, and other stars. NBCUniversal has stated that all of the ad space available has been sold; 30-minute spots cost $7 million each. The game is expected to make more than its $435.5 million dollars.

The Super Bowl should be a big success, given that the NFL is returning with a vengeance in light of the recent COVID-19 downturns. Both conference championship games were bolstered by high attendances and viewership, and the Big Game is likely to beat them all.

40 Year Virgin alums Rogen and Rudd are reuniting for Lay’s Potato Chips, Community castmates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale star in a commercial for Planter’s, and Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Trevor Noah appear in an Uber Eats campaign entitled “Uber ‘Don’t’ Eats.”

In the days leading up to the game, a variety of advertising have already become accessible online in the hopes of going viral. Amazon Alexa commercials from Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, as well as Rudd and Rogen’s Lay’s campaign, are already available on YouTube. Schwarzenegger has a YouTube channel and TikTok account revealing his “Zeus” commercial for BMW.

There are a number of carmakers that have announced Super Bowl advertising. Carvana, Kia, and Vroom will all have commercials during the game, as will the home charging device manufacturer Wallbox. In its first-ever commercial, the new electric vehicle service business ad will feature Seth Thomas – an average guy who just happened to survive a lightning strike encountering electric vehicles.

Nissan’s Super Bowl LVI ad is a literal thrill ride. The 60-second spot features Schitt’s Creek actor Eugene Levy as the star of Thrill Driver, a movie spoof in which he plays a fully realized action hero with cameos by Brie Larson and Dave Bautista, among other famous faces. The commercial attempts to glamorize electric vehicles.

Squarespace’s Zendaya spot, Bic’s EZ reach lighter commercial with, naturally, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, and Idris Elba for Booking.com are a few of the highlights that have been teased in some way.

Budwiser is premiering a spot that is titled, “A Clydesdale’s Journey,” directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, a good fit for the director of the 2017 western, The Rider.

Unlike the usual Super Bowl advertisements, Zhao’s campaign is a sincere and moving story about overcoming adversity.

As for the other Super Bowl commercials airing this year, According to Deadline, ad sales president Dan Lovinger expects more laughs. “And I think the country’s ready for it.”